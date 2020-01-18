10 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle by Uttar Pradesh govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh administration transferred 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Saturday.

According to a release by the administration, IPS officer SC Dubey has been made the new Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Azamgarh, while Rajesh Modak has been appointed as DIG, Gorakhpur.



J Ravinder Gaur has been appointed as the DIG (SIT), Lucknow, while Anil Kumar Rai has been made the Police DIG, PAC Headquarters.

The other IPS officers who have been reshuffled include, D Pradip Kumar, Muniraj, Ashutosh Dwivedi, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Luv Kumar and Keshav Kumar Chowdhury. (ANI)

