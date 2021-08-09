10 Jamaat leaders sued for embezzling university funds

While speaking to IANS, Abul Kalam Azad, the OC of the Sitakunda model police station in Chittagong, said the lawsuit has alleged that the 10 accused embezzled money from IIUC teachers, staff salaries, and provident funds.

The university came into the limelight when one of its students, Sabbirul Haquek was suspected to have been killed during a raid at a militant hideout in Dhaka's Kallyanpur area on July 26, 2016. He had been missing since February 21, 2016.

One of the 10 people named in the lawsuit filed on August 6 ANM Muhammad Shamsul Islam, the JI's additional chief of Chittagong district.

Since 2016, 170 students from different departments of the university have been missing.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education had directed all the educational institutions across the country to prepare a detailed list of students who were missing from their classes for more than 10 days.

The decision was taken in the wake of militant attacks in Dhaka's upscale Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016, that killed 29 people.

