10 kg heroin seized along Indo-Pak border

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized 10kg of heroin from the Indo-Pakistan border in Mamdot area of Ferozepur district in Punjab, officials said.

BSF personnel spotted the movement of suspects along the border near Gatti Hayat village early Friday.

When they asked them to stop the intruders fired shots and ran away into the Pakistani territory said a senior BSF official.