10 killed, 15 injured in 2 road accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Pakistan on Friday.



According to police, the first accident was reported in the Tando Masti Khan area of Southern province when a passenger coach hit a car. At least 6 people were killed and 15 other suffered injury in the accident, Xinhua reported.

In another accident, four people including a woman and three children lost their lives when a passengers bus rammed into a motorcycle carrying them after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

According to police, the deceased belonged to the same family and the accident took place on the Ferozepur road in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab. (ANI)

