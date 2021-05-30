10 killed, 8 injured in mortar shelling in Afghanistan's Kapisa

Kapisa [Aghanistan], May 30 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and eight other suffered injuries in a mortar shelling of a house in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kapisa, local media reported.



A mortar shell hit a house hosting a wedding ceremony on Saturday night, Tolo News reported citing a source.

The source said the incident occurred during a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban

Local police claimed the mortar shell was fired by the Taliban. However, the terror group has denied the responsibility.

Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. This came as US withdrawal is underway and set to complete by September 11.

According to a report, heavy clashes is continuing in the five provinces including Baghlan, Helmand, Kunduz, Kandahar and Laghman, over the last few weeks. (ANI).

