10 killed in landslide as rains pound Mumbai, MMR

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) At least 10 persons were killed and another six trapped in a landslide at Vashi Naka's New Bharat Nagar in Chembur on Sunday as torrential rains pounded the city, officials said here.

According to the NDRF and BMC, the landslide which occurred at around 1 a.m., crushed four to five hutments in the area.