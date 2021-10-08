10 killed in road accident in Egypt's capital

Cairo [Egypt], October 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Ten people of one family, including five children, were killed on Friday in a van accident in the desert road in the south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, state-run Ahram newspaper reported.



Ambulances have transferred the only survivor, a nine-month baby, to the nearest hospital, and teams were immediately sent to clear debris that halted the traffic, said the report.

Daily road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely applied traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by establishing new roads and bridges to reduce traffic accidents. (ANI/Xinhua)

