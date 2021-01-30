10 killed in truck-bus collision on Moradabad-Agra highway (Ld)

The accident occurred near Nanpur village on the Moradabad-Agra highway. Of the 13 injured persons, some are said to be critical.

Moradabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Ten persons were killed and 13 grievously injured in a collision between a truck and a mini-bus on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital and district hospital in Kundarki, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Singh said, "A private bus on the Moradabad-Agra highway was carrying passengers from Kundarki to Moradabad. As soon as the bus approached the Nanpur culvert, a canter which came from the front hit the bus. As a result, the canter overturned while the front side of the bus was damaged. At this time, a third vehicle also hit the bus."

After receiving information about the accident, Moradabad police officials reached the site. The bodies of the victims were extricated from the damaged vehicles and sent to the Moradabad mortuary. Following the accident, long traffic jams were witnessed on the highway.

The deceased have been identified as Rafiuddin's son Kamruddin (36), resident of Dhakia Jumma village, Kundarki; Babban's son Feroz (35), resident of Kali Masjid, Kundarki; Mehendi Hasan's son Ghulam Mohammad (30); Ashak Hussain's son Rizwan (35), a resident of Mohalla Kayasthan, Kundarki; Mahesh's son Jitendra, a resident of Govind Nagar, Katghar Police Station; Sadan's son Rizwan (20), resident of Kundarki; Budhasen's son Karan Singh (40), resident of Safilpur village; Ramcharan's son Ashok (30), Pipli resident; Umesh's son Vishal (24), resident of Supani and Lakhan Singh's son Rajveer Singh (42), Kundarki.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mourned the deaths of the ten people. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased and treatment to the injured persons.

Yogi Adityanath also announced Rs 50,000 to each of the injured in the accident.

