10 long operating terrorists killed in J&K in 20 days

The top brass of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir attribute the spurt in gunfights between the security forces and terrorists during this month to "actionable intelligence inputs" and not to any recent infiltration from across the border.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh told reporters that year 2020 started on a positive note for the security forces who have successfully eliminated terrorists without any damage to civilian life.

Ten militants have been killed in gunfights with the security forces so far in January.

"Of these, three were killed on Monday in Wachi area of Shopian district. These included the ex-SPO Aadil Bashir who had stolen eight rifles from the house of a former MLA to join the militant ranks. All these belong to the Hizbul outfit. Three Jaish militants were killed in Tral area of Pulwama district, two other Hizbul militants -- one in Budgam and another in Awantipora area were killed," a senior police officer told IANS. "Two militants responsible for the murder of one RSS leader and his brother were killed in Gandoh area of Doda district in a gunfight with the security forces," the police officer said. The officer attributes the killing of these militants to better synergy between the security forces backed by actionable inputs from the intelligence agents. "All of them were locals who were operating in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 2-3 years," the officer said. Another major reason for the militants being trapped in inhabited areas is this season's extreme winter. "Forest hideouts and those in open areas are not available to the militants during this extreme winter. This has forced them to move down to the villages and towns where their presence gets reported to the strong intelligence network and to the different units of security forces," the officer said. He also dispelled the notion that any of the militants slain this month had infiltrated into Kashmir recently. (Sheikh Qayoom can be contacted at sheikhqayoom@gmail.com)