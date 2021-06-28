10 of marriage party killed in Himachal accident

Shimla, June 28 (IANS) Ten members of a marriage party were killed on Monday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge in Shillai sub-division of Sirmaur district, police said.

Police official Bir Bahadur told the media the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. He said local villagers initiated the rescue operation with the help of the police.