10 perish in Maha Covid hospital ICU blaze

Palghar, April 23 (IANS) At least 10 patients suffocated to death and several others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Covid hospital in Virar early on Friday, officials said.

The blaze was noticed around 3.15 a.m. on the second floor ICU Ward in the 4-storied Vijay Vallabh Hospital of Tirupati Nagar and quickly spread to other wards, according to Virar Fire Brigade.