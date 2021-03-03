10 rockets hit Iraqi base housing US forces

A statement by the Joint Operations Command said that 10 Katyusha rockets were fired at the Ayn al-Asad airbase without causing casualties, while the Iraqi forces seized the rocket launcher later, reports Xinhua news agency.

Baghdad, March 3 (IANS) At least 10 rockets were fired on Wednesday at a military airbase housing US-led coalition forces in Iraq's Anbar province, security sources said.

Wayne Maratto, spokesperson of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a tweet that initial reports stated that 10 rockets targeted the airbase at about 7.20 a.m.

Meanwhile, a provincial security source told Xinhua that around 12 Katyusha rockets were fired at the airbase from al-Biyader village east of the town of al-Baghdadi,some 190 km northwest of Baghdad.

The source added that the security forces found a rocket launcher on a truck left in the village.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq, as well as the American Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

