  4. 10 rockets hit military base hosting US troops in Iraq

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 3rd, 2021, 13:28:14hrs
Al Anbar [Iraq], March 3 (ANI): Multiple rockets struck Al Assad military airbase on Wednesday that houses US troops in Iraq's western Anbar province.
A senior US official informed that Iraqi special forces are leading the response and probing the attack.

"10 IDF [Israel Defense Forces] rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time) [04:20 GMT]. Iraqi SF [special forces] are leading the response and investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available," Operation Inherent Resolve, Spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter.
Last month, a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured US personnel. (ANI)

