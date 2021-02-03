  1. Sify.com
  4. 10 security personnel killed, 11 injured in separate attacks in Afghanistan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021, 17:31:20hrs
Representative image

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 3 (ANI): At least ten members of the security forces were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in separate attacks in Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan provinces, TOLO News reported citing local officials.

The first incident took place in the Gosfandi district in Sar-e-Pul province on Tuesday night, said Asadullah Khuram, a member of the provincial council when the Taliban attacked a security outpost.
"Six Taliban were also killed in the clash," he said.
However, the local officials and Taliban have not yet commented over the attacks. (ANI)

