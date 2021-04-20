10 states report 78% of new cases; 5 states account for 62% of active cases

According to the Union Health Ministry data, a total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is for the sixth consecutive day that India reported over two lakh cases in a day.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Of the total new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 78 per cent were reported from 10 states while 62 per cent of the active cases are in just five states.

According to the data, 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- reported 77.67 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 cases while Delhi reported 23,686 new cases in the last 24 hours. Karnataka has reported 15,785 cases followed by Chhattisgarh (13,834), Kerala (13,644), Madhya Pradesh (12,897), Rajasthan (11,967), Gujarat (11,403) and Tamil Nadu (10,941).

The country's total active caseload has reached 20,31,977. It now comprises 13.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Of the total cases, 62 per cent active cases are in just five states. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 62.07 per cent of India's total active cases.

Maharashtra has 6,78,198 active cases while Uttar Pradesh has 2,08,523, Karnataka has 1,42,103, Chhattisgarh has 1,29,000 and Kerala has 1,03,327 active cases.

The daily positivity rate continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 per cent.

