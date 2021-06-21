10 Taliban militants arrested in Afghanistan

"The Special Operations Forces of National Directorate of Security (NDS) launched targeted operations in Kunar in recent days, arresting 10 suspects and seizing weapons and ammunition," the province's Governor Mohammad Iqbal Sayyed told reporters on Sunday.

Kabul, June 21 (IANS) Ten suspected Taliban militants have been arrested in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, a top official said.

The NDS is the country's national intelligence agency.

The security forces also seized 51 rounds of different type of landmines, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and roadside bombs during the operations, he said.

The mountainous province has been the scene of battles between Taliban militants and security forces in recent years.

The Taliban militant group is yet to make a comment on the arrets.

Afghanistan is witnessing an increase in security incidents as the Taliban outfit has intensified their activities since the start of the US-led forces pull out on May 1.

The militant outfit has claimed capturing more than 40 districts over the past one month.

According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, five districts have been overrun by the militant group just over the past one week.

Security officials, without confirming the fall of districts, said "the government forces have made tactical retreat" and would soon launch counter-attacks to regain the districts.

