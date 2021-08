10 terrorists killed, 5 injured in Afghan Air Force's airstrike in Kandahar

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): Ten terrorists were killed and five other suffered injuries as Afghan Air Force's airstrike targeted the Taliban's gathering in Kandahar city on Tuesday night, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday.



"AAF targeted Taliban's gathering in the outskirts of the Kandahar city last night. 10 terrorists were killed and 5 others wounded as a result of the #airstrike," the defence ministry spokesperson Fawad Aman said.

Fierce fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban is underway in Herat, Lashkar Gah, and Kandahar in the south.

The new wave of deadly clashes by Taliban terrorists started in Afghanistan last month.

With US and NATO forces announcing withdrawal from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of several cities.

Taliban have also attacked civilians and imposed regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that fell to them.

In less than a week, the Taliban captured seven out of 34 provincial capitals in the country.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday informed that at least 180 people have been killed while more than 1,180 have been wounded in four Afghan cities alone since July 9 as Taliban offensives have escalated.

The Afghan government forces and the Taliban must stop fighting "to prevent bloodshed."If they fail to return to the negotiating table and reach an agreement, the situation for the Afghan people will become "even worse," Sputnik reported citing Michelle Bachelet. (ANI)