10 thieves with fake AK rifles, pistols held in J&K

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 24th, 2021, 16:40:19hrs
Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) In a major anti-burglary operation on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 10 thieves with fake AK-47 rifles and pistols.

Police said 10 thieves were arrested by the Parimpora police station personnel in Srinagar city from whose possession gold worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in cash was confiscated.,

Combat uniforms, four fake AK-47 rifles, four fake pistols and a Maruti car were recovered from the thieves, said the police.

"The gang was operating in the Zainakote and Maloora areas on the outskirts of Srinagar city," police said.

