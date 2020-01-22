10 vehicles seized, owners booked for illegal mining in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Ten vehicles which include five Tipper lorries and five tractors were seized at stone quarries by forest department at Kalluganguru and Gejjenahalli villages in Shivamogga Taluk on Tuesday.



For decades, stone quarries operating at Shivamogga Taluk have not been following the forest department's guidelines.

"There are 30 gravel units and 25 stone quarries in the area. Dambar mixing units were set up at Gejjenahalli, Koteganguru, Kalluganguru, Devakatikoppa, Jakatikoppa, Basaveshwara Nagar and Bhutanagudu villages. These places are close to Shivamogga city and within the eco-sensitive zone of Shettyhalli wildlife and less than the ten-kilometre distance from Tiger and lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa," Divisional Forest Officer Shankar said.

On Tuesday, Forest officials of the divisional forest zone of Shivamogga led by Range forest officer Jayesh, Mines and Geological department director Rashmi with police force conducted the joint operation booked ten vehicle owners. (ANI)

