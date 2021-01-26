100 inmates launch new carpet collection

"This innovative initiative by Jaipur Rugs and the Prison Department is much needed. Through this, prison inmates are trained in rug weaving and production and their efforts get appreciated globally, leading the way for reformations. The earnings from this initiative help the families of the inmates. Additionally, 25 per cent of the earned income goes to the victim's families," says Rakesh Mohan, Jail Superintendent, Jaipur Central Jail.

Jaipur Rugs has been working towards bridging the gap between the weaver at the grassroots and the urban consumers through the revival of the dying art of carpet weaving.

"Let goodness, fairness and, most importantly, love prevail in business. Profits will inevitably follow," says N K Chaudhary, Founder, Jaipur Rugs Company.

The initiative will help inmates open bank accounts to receive payments for their work directly, which makes it easy for them and their families to access their earnings. Training and workshops are conducted and a source of income is generated, so that these inmates get access to socio-economic development and are empowered through support and sustainable livelihood. The Freedom Manchaha collection is an ode to these inmates who want to express themselves creatively and still support their families through the odds.

Under 'Manchaha' weavers get to design their own rug for the first time in Rajasthan. Each rug is hand made with more than 2,00,000 knots, using leftover hand-spun yarn -- wool & bamboo silk, which reduces industry-wide wastage that had previously no solution - and makes its colour palette as unique as its design.

Conceptualised by Kavita Chaudhary (Design Director, Jaipur Rugs), the Manchaha initiative has won eight global design awards such as the German Design Award, EDIDA (ELLE DECOR Design Award) Carpet Design Award, iF Design Award, Kyoorius Design Award and European Product Design Award.

