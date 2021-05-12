100 Oxygen Expresses delivered 6,260 MT of LMO to states

Railway Ministry spokesperson D.J. Narain said: "Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Indian Railways on Wednesday said that 100 Oxygen Express operated by it so far have delivered 6,260 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across the country.

"So far, railways has delivered nearly 6,260 MT of LMO in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country."

Narain said that on Tuesday, Oxygen Expresses delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO.

"Railways has offloaded 407 MT in Maharashtra, nearly 1,680 MT in UP, 360 MT to MP, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2,404 MT in Delhi," he said.

Narain said that Dehradun and Pune have also received their first Oxygen Expresses - with the first Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand reaching last night with 120MT from Jharkhand's Tatanagar, while the Oxygen Express to Pune also reaching with more than 50 MT from Odisha's Angul.

