100 programmes in 100 days on BJP's agenda ahead of UP Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): 100 programmes in 100 days is on the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The party is set to launch one hundred programmes in approximately 100 days left ahead of the crucial polls.



The details of the party's ambitious programme to connect with voters 100 days ahead of voting is set to be finalised at a strategic meeting scheduled today in the national Capital.

According to highly placed sources, general secretary organisation Sunil Bansal, UP incharge Radha Mohan Singh, UP state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh are likely to meet national general secretary organisation BL Santhosh to finalise the organisational activities for the upcoming months ahead of polls.

An elaborate plan to reach out to the voters with the welfare measures initiated by the BJP government is being prepared.

"Every morcha will be given a set number of days to complete its programmes and meetings Assembly wise. Each morcha has to touch every Assembly constituency," said a senior party leader.

Sources stated there is a while list of programmes include panna Pramukh sammelans mandal wise, membership drive in six kshetras, kamal diwali, 100 members to be included in every booth and rallies in 81 seats that BJP lost in the last Assembly polls.

In this significant meeting just ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections in the national Capital, Bharatiya Janata Party is set to finalise the strategies and programmes to engage the organisation, its cadre and leaders to reach out to every voter.

Along with this, discussion on attempts by the opposition to poach various sections of Hindu votes by division and programmes for selected segments of the society too are going to be finalised, sources added.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting where a decision to undertake these programmes was finalised. It is after this meeting senior party leaders have come to national capital to brief the national leadership over the issue.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

At present, there are 110 Assembly constituencies where Muslim voters make up around 30-39 per cent. On 44 seats, this percentage rises to 40-49 per cent while on 11 seats, the Muslim voters are around 50-65 per cent.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)