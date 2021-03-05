101-yr-old woman takes vaccine shot in Delhi

Doctors told IANS that the woman came for the inoculation all by herself from Jorbagh, which is around 7 km from the hospital. "She was upbeat about getting vaccinated," said C.K. Bakshi, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital.

The woman, Sumitra Dhandia, received the Covid jab at New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) Charak Palika Hospital in the Motibagh area.

The hospital staff said that the woman received the vaccine well and did not report any side-effects in the 30-minute observation period post vaccination.

"She chatted for a while with other people, thanked us and then left for her home," Bakshi said.

The staff further said that Dhandia could possibly be the oldest citizen to receive the vaccine so far in the immunisation drive.

The NDMC even featured Dhandia on its Twitter account.

"It needs the courage to move alone at this age. She deserves special praise and mention for this act. It will help in removing doubts amid the minds of those who are hesitant to take up the vaccine shots," tweeted Om Prakash, Director, NDMC.

In the third phase of vaccination, which is covering around 27 crore people above the age of 60 years or between 45 and 59 with specified comorbid conditions, the senior citizens seem to be leading the way.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, more than 60 per cent recipients during the third phase of vaccination which began on March 1 are senior citizens.

Vaccines are being provided free of cost at the government health facilities and on a payment basis in the private health facilities.

All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for a vaccine shot and Rs 100 as service charge, as fixed by the Centre.

So far, 1,80,05,503 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16.

--IANS

asr/sdr