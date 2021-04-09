10,242 arrested over HK social unrest

In a statement on Thursday, the Security Bureau said that the 2,521 people, about 720 were charged with riots, while the rest were charged with other crimes including illegal assembly, arson and insulting the national flag, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hong Kong, April 9 (IANS) The Hong Kong government's Department of Justice said that 10,242 people have been arrested between June 9, 2019 and February 28, 2021 over the social unrest in city, of which 2,521 are undergoing judicial proceedings.

In response to questions from Legislative Council members on Thursday, the Department of Justice said that among the 2,521 people involved in judicial proceedings, 883 people had to bear legal consequences, including 614 people convicted, 261 were bound over, four were sentenced to care or protection orders, and four were punished through civil proceedings for contempt of court.

In addition, 50 people were acquitted of their charges, 186 people were acquitted after trial, and the judicial proceedings for the rest are still ongoing.

The Civil Service Bureau said that by the end of February, 26 civil servants had been arrested on suspicion of participating in illegal activities.

They are now under police investigation or being prosecuted, and all have been suspended.

