104 Covid deaths, over 18K cases in Andhra

A total of 91,629 samples were tested during the period and of them, 18,767 were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 15,80,827.

Amaravati, May 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has logged over 18,000 new Covid cases and 104 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 10,216. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for 15 deaths during the 24-hour period.

Thirteen people succumbed to the virus in West Godavari followed by 11 in Vizianagaram, nine in Visakhapatnam, eight each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, and Kurnool, seven in Srikakulam, six in Nellore and three in YSR Kadapa district.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum number of cases at 2,887. According to the bulletin, 2,323 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 1,972 in West Godavari, 1846 in Anantapur, and 1,668 in Visakhapatnam.

With the testing of 91,629 samples, the authorities have so far conducted 1,86,17,387 tests so far.

The 24-hour period also saw 20,109 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 13,61,464.

The number of active cases stands at 2,09,237.

