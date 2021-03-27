10.45L students pass Class 12 board exam in Bihar (Ld, Correcting headline)

The minister said that a total of 13.40 lakh students of three streams -- arts, science and commerce subjects, had sat for the exams, and 10,45,950 students managed to pass.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhery, Education Minister of Bihar announced the result along with BSEB president in Patna, on Friday.

Patna, March 27 (IANS) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of Class 12 (10+2) exams.

The result came 40 days after the last examination this year.

Among successful students, Madhu Bharti, a student of R Lal College in Khagaria district jointly topped in Arts, along with Kailash Kumar of Simultala village in Jamui district. Both the students have achieved 463 marks out of 500.

For Madhu Bharti, she is the second person in her family who become state topper. In 2016, her elder sister Kriti Bharti was the state topper in Arts stream.

Madhu said she wants to become an IAS officer in future.

Sugandha Gupta of Aurangabad district achieved top rank in Commerce. She achieved 471 marks out of 500.

Sugandha said that she used to travel 15 km per day to go to coaching class in Aurangabad city during preparation of examination. "I used to study 8 to 10 hours per day during preparation of class 12 board examination. I have an ambition to become chartered accountant in future," she said.

Sonali Kumari of Bihar's Nalanda district become state topper in Science. She obtained 471 marks out of 500. Sonali's father is a street vendor who sells food items on cart.

"It was an extremely difficult life during the lockdown period, still my father (Chunni Lal) encouraged me for study even as it was extremely difficult for him to earn money. I want to prepare for civil service examination and become district magistrate one day."

