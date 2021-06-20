105-year-old man beats Covid in Assam

Guwahati, June 20 (IANS) A centenarian in Assam has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

The GMCH, in a tweet, said: "105 yrs old Samed Ali, hailing from Dhubri, defeated COVID and is discharged from Superspeciality Covid Hospital, GMCH today."