106,300 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to states/UTs

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, in a tweet, said that to ensure significant availability of Liposomal Amphotricin-B, additional 106,300 vials of the drug were allocated across all the states/UTs and Central Institutions.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Amid cases of rising cases of black fungus with Maharashtra reporting the most, the Centre said that it on Monday allocated an additional over one lakh vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to states/UTs and Central institutions.

A total of 53,000 vials of conventional Amphotericin-B have also been allocated to all the states/UTs and Central Institutions, to ensure its smooth supply and timely treatment of patients, he said,

A total of 28,252 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis had been reported in India till June 7 so far from 28 states in which 86 per cent (24,370) have a history of Covid-19 infections and 62.3 per cent (17,601) of diabetes, as per the government.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of mucormycosis cases, at 7,395, followed by Gujarat at 5,486.

--IANS

miz/vd