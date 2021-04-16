1,071 companies of central forces deployed for fifth phase election in Bengal

By Joymala Bagchi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): The fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday will be held with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election.



In addition to this, 15,790 state police officials will also be on duty on Saturday for the fifth phase polls.

This phase has 45 assembly constituencies in six districts - Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.

According to West Bengal CEO, Purba Bardhaman will see the deployment of 155 companies, North 24 Parganas 283 companies, Darjeeling 121 companies, Nadia 151 companies, Kalimpong 21 companies and 122 companies will be deployed in Jalpaiguri.

In the North 24 Parganas district, the Barishat constituency will see the deployment of 107 companies and 140 companies are on duty in Nadia's Ranaghat.

A total of 118 companies have been deployed for Quick Response Team (QRT), sector office, post-poll situation and strongrooms.

The polling will decide the fate of 319 candidates, including 39 women.

Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also been deployed in the poll-bound constituencies.

Among the 45 constituencies, 13 are from North Bengal, which is believed to be a stronghold of BJP.

The ruling TMC is seen to be relatively comfortable in the south Bengal seats. The Left Front can also throw a surprise in some seats in South Bengal.

The first four phases of the election were held on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10. The sixth of the eight-phase election is scheduled for April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

