107th Science Congress scheduled in Bengaluru from Jan 3-7

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (IANS) The 107th edition of Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held at the University of Agricultural Sciences here from January 3 to 7, 2020.

"Indian Science Congress is India's oldest, biggest and one of the most prestigious scientific events and we are proud to host this edition in Bengaluru at the University of Agricultural Sciences from January 3 to 7, 2020," said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayanan at the ISC curtain raiser on Wednesday.

Upholding the tradition of the ISC, bearing the theme 'Science and Technology: Rural Development', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

The five-day science festival is expected to attract 15,000 delegates from the scientific and academic fraternity, and multifarious disciplines such as defence, government, corporates and others. Running parallel to ISC will be the 'Pride of India Expo 2020', showcasing a confluence of new ideas, innovations and products. "Spread over an area of 15,000 square metre and with over 150 organisations from all across the globe, 'Pride of India' will provide unlimited resources and a unique platform to interact, collaborate and network with the leaders of industries," said 107th ISC general president K.S. Rangappa. The science Congress organising committee Chairman S. Rajendra Prasad listed Vignyan Jyot, Genesis, Eduvision, host state pavilion and special pavilions as some of the major attractions. "Vignyan Jyot is inspired by the vision 2020 of our former President A.P.J Kalam to make India a powerful and prosperous nation by reaching the benefits of science and technology to every Indian and enriching their quality of life," said Prasad. Vigyan Jyot will be kept at the Pride of India pavilion to be handed over to the general president elect of the 108th Indian Science Congress. sth/arm