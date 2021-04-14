1,086 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in J&K

Jammu, April 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir logged 1,086 new Covid cases and five deaths on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the Union Territory crossed the 9,000-mark.
Officials said that there were 402 new cases in the Jammu division and 684 in the Kashmir division while 372 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 141,736 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 130,304 have recovered, and 2,042 have succumbed so far.
The number of active cases is 9,390 out of which 3,554 are in the Jammu division and 5,836 in the Kashmir division.
--IANS
