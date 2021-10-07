10K govt vacancies to be filled before 2022 polls: Goa CM

Panaji, Oct 7 (IANS) The Goa government will fast-track the process for the recruitment of 10,000 government servants in various departments before the model code of conduct is enforced ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

"All the recruitments to the 10,000 posts will be carried out. I have ordered fast-tracking of the process (of recruitment) so that it is carried out before the model code of conduct is enforced," Sawant said.