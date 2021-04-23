10th, Intermediate exams should be deferred or cancelled: Andhra BJP leader

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country, BJP state secretary Pathuri Nagabhushanam on Friday appealed to the state government "to either postpone or cancel class 10 and Intermediate examinations" being conducted by the state board of education.



The state BJP leader said that the second wave of coronavirus is "much more critical than the first wave".

"In many states, exams for class 10 and Intermediate have either been canceled or postponed. Youth and children are also getting infected with coronaviru. State education minister should keep all these things in mind and take a decision," Nagabhushanam told ANI

He said state government should take immediate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and care should be taken to prevent shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and Remdesivir. (ANI)

