10th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to be held in Jabalpur from Oct 14-21

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon, in the presence of Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, will inaugurate the 10th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav tomorrow at Mahakoshal Shaheed trust, Gol Bazaar in the city of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Ministry of Culture of the central government is organising the 10th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat initiative in Madhya Pradesh from October 14 to 21.

Renowned artists like Suresh Wadkar, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Sabri Brothers from Jaipur, Shovna Narayan, Roopkumar and Sonali Rathore, Saroja Vaidyanathan, Vikku Vinayaka Ram, Dr Satinder Sartaj, Anuradha Pal, Geeta Mahalik, Ronu Majumdar, Preeti Patel , Malini Awasthi, Tanushree Shankar and Anuradha Paudwal and many more will be part of this major festival.Local artists under the theme of Mati Ke Lal are also invited to perform on the main stage. The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2019 would showcase all the facets of the Indian culture in different areas and aspects including artists and artisans from different states and UTs of the country.Being the flagship and premier festival of Ministry of Culture, Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav was conceived in the year 2015 and after the grand success of the First Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in November 2015, the Ministry of Culture decided to organize it with an intent to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country in all its rich and varied dimensions, viz, Handicrafts, Cuisine, Painting, Sculpture and Performing Arts-Folk, Tribal, Classical and Contemporary- all in one place.The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme was launched by the Prime Minister on October 31, 2016 to promote engagement amongst the people of different States and UTs so as to enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of diverse cultures, thereby securing stronger unity and integrity of India. (ANI)