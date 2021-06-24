11 cadres of NSCN faction held in Nagaland

Kohima, June 24 (IANS) The security forces have arrested seven active cadres and four over ground workers (OGWs) of the Nikki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), defence sources said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said that based on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces in a joint operation with the police apprehended seven active cadres and four OGWs of the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN.