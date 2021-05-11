11 cases against 21 people registered in Indore for black marketing of Remdesivir: Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Indore has registered as many as 11 cases of black marketing of Remdesivir (anti-viral drug) injections against 21 people amid the second wave of COVID-19, police said on Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, Harinarayanchari Mishra, IGP Indore said, "We have also registered cases regarding fake Remdesivir. An SIT team has also been formed to catch these people. Recently, a case was registered against seven people for supplying 1200 fake Remdesivir injections from the state of Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh. A team has been sent to Gujarat to arrest their associates."

Due to the sale of fake Remdesivir injection, which led to the deaths of patients, some cases of culpable homicide have also been registered, the IGP said.

Some cases of the medical stores that have been involved in selling fake Remdesivir have also come to our notice and investigations are going on, he said.

"Things like glucose and salt were used to make these fake injections. This is a very serious case," Mishra added.

He appealed to the people to be extra careful while buying these injections and not purchase them under panic. (ANI)

