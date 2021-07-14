11 cases of Kappa Covid-19 variant traced in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) A total of 11 cases of new Kappa variant of the Covid-19 have been found in Rajasthan, confirmed state health minister Raghu Sharma. He said that four cases each were reported from Jaipur and Alwar, while Barmer reported two cases and Bhilwara one.

Sharma said, "11 cases of the Kappa Covid-19 variant have been detected in Rajasthan out of which four cases are from Jaipur and Alwar each, two are from Barmer, and one from Bhilwara," he added.