11 cases of Kappa Covid-19 variant traced in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) A total of 11 cases of new Kappa variant of the Covid-19 have been found in Rajasthan, confirmed state health minister Raghu Sharma. He said that four cases each were reported from Jaipur and Alwar, while Barmer reported two cases and Bhilwara one.
Of these, nine samples tested positive for the Kappa variant from Delhi, while two turned positive at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, Sharma added further.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh also reported two cases of this variant after genome sequencing of 109 samples, at Lucknow's King George's Medical College were studied, however remaining 107 were found positive with the Delta variant. Delta (denoted as the B.1.617.2 strain) and Kappa (denoted as B.1.617.1) were first detected in India, last year.
