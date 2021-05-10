11 Covid patients dead in oxygen supply delay at Tirupati hospital

Tirupati, May 11 (IANS) Tragedy struck the renowned Ruia Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Monday as 11 Covid patients lost their lives due to an interruption in oxygen supply, Chittoor District Collector Harinarayan said.

The district authorities attributed the deaths to a five-minute delay in the arrival of an oxygen tanker at the hospital. However, with the oxygen supply restored immediately, a major tragedy was averted, the Collector said.