11 dead after being swept into sea in east China

Beijing [China], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Eleven people were confirmed dead after they were swept into the sea area off Zhangzhou City in east China's Fujian Province, local government said Saturday.



They were among 17 people who were swept into the sea while playing on a beach near Jiangkou Village in Zhangzhou's Zhangpu County Saturday afternoon, according to the city government.

Among the 17 people rescued, 11 were confirmed dead after treatment failed and six have stable vital signs.

Investigation into the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

