11 dead after van plunges into canal in Pak

Lahore, May 15 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed after a passenger van plunged into a canal in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to media reports.

The accident took place on Friday evening in Khanqah Dogran area of Sheikhupura district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and took out bodies from the capsized vehicle in the Mianwali Canal.