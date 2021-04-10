11 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing in Odisha

Kendrapada (Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): 11 fishermen have been arrested by Kendrapada police on Friday for allegedly carrying out illegal fishing.



The police informed in a tweet, "Talchua Marine Police Station has arrested 11 fishermen for illegally fishing and seized the vessel involved in the case of assault and damage of the Forest patrolling boat in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary."

"Patrolling has been enhanced with additional FIB and one section of APR force," the police informed in a tweet. (ANI)

