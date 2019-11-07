11 flights from Delhi to Srinagar cancelled due to bad weather: DIAL

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Eleven flights to Srinagar from Delhi were cancelled on Thursday due to bad weather in Srinagar, Delhi International Airport Limited informed.

Many regions in Kashmir witnessed its first snowfall after the onset of winter. The Mughal Road in Rajouri was closed after snowfall in higher reaches of the Pir Panjal mountains.



Jammu and Kashmir administration, in many districts, has deployed manpower and machinery to deal with weather-related emergencies.

The administration has also set up emergency helplines in Kupwara, Budgam and Srinagar. (ANI)

