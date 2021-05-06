11 govt forces members killed in terrorists' attacks in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 6 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 11 Afghan security forces members were killed in terrorists' attacks in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed on Thursday.



In Ghazni province, four Afghan National Police (ANP) personnel and two national intelligence officers were killed after Taliban terrorists stormed three security checkpoints in Khwaja Omari district, district chief Ahmad Zia Yaqoubi told Xinhua.

Four Taliban terrorists were also killed during the clashes, he said.

In neighbouring Logar province, five ANP officers were killed after armed terrorists attacked their security post near the provincial police station in provincial capital Pul-e-Alam, local TV channel Tolo News reported.

Besides, four civilians were wounded and a sedan and a minibus were destroyed in a bomb attack in Kunduz city, capital of northern Kunduz province earlier on Thursday, a provincial source told Xinhua.

Violence lingers in war-torn Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO troops have been pulling out of the country.

About 3,500 U.S. forces and 7,000 NATO troops will be withdrawn before Sept. 11, the day which is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that drew the United States into the war in Afghanistan. (ANI/Xinhua)

