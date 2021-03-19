11 held for killing man at birthday party in Delhi

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) As many as eleven persons, including three women, were arrested in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old man in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said on Friday.
Police said that the incident took place on Monday night when a birthday bash turned tragic after some neighbours indulged in a scuffle with some of the guests, leaving several injured.
One of the injured Rukesh (32), later succumbed to his injuries.
"Eleven persons have been arrested in the case," said Urvija Goel, DCP West Delhi.
