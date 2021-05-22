11 held for transporting liquor illegally from Andhra to TN amid lockdown

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested 11 people for allegedly illegally transporting liquor to Tamil Nadu amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.



They all were nabbed at the Dasukuppam check post in Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. As many as 634 liquor bottles worth more than one lakh, and 11 motorcycles were seized from their possession, police said.

Giving details about the arrest, Circle Inspector Sriniasulu said, "The police checked all vehicles crossing Dasukuppam check post. 11 persons were found carrying liquor from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu. As there is a lockdown imposed, these people were trying to sell liquor in Tamil Nadu. 635 bottles, worth Rs 1.10 lakh were seized."

"They were then taken for a medical check-up," he added. (ANI)

