  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 11 injured in explosion targeting bus in Afghanistan's Parwan

11 injured in explosion targeting bus in Afghanistan's Parwan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 27th, 2021, 19:25:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 27 (ANI): At least eleven people, including women and children, were injured in an explosion that targeted a bus in the city of Charikar, Parwan province on Sunday afternoon.

A bus was targeted in an explosion in Charikar City's District 2 in Parwan province this afternoon, Tolo News reported citing a source.
Provincial police spokesman Salim Noori said, 11 people, including women and children, were wounded in an explosion that targeted a bus in the city of Charikar, Parwan province, this afternoon.
No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)



  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features