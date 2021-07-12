11 kidnapped after armed attack in Nigeria

Lagos, July 12 (IANS) Nigerian police said a group of unidentified gunmen attacked a town in Kaduna state and kidnapped 11 people.

Muhammed Jalige, a spokesman for Kaduna police, said in a statement the gunmen in great numbers "invaded Kajuru town" on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

They fired sporadically and entered a local leader's residence in the town, abducting the 85-year-old and 10 of his family members.