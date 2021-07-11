11 kidnapped after gunmen attack in northwest Nigeria, say police

Lagos [Nigeria], July 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian police said on Sunday a group of unidentified gunmen attacked a town in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, kidnapping 11 people, including a traditional ruler.



Muhammed Jalige, a spokesman for Kaduna police, said in a statement the gunmen in great numbers "invaded Kajuru town" of the state in the early hours of Sunday.

They shot sporadically and entered a traditional ruler's residence in the town, abducting the 85-year-old ruler and 10 of his family members.

Jalige urged local residents to remain calm and provide credible information to the police and other security services to prevent any potential attacks on innocent persons.

Nigeria has witnessed in recent months a series of gunman attacks across the country, resulting in many civilians killed and kidnapped. (ANI/Xinhua)

