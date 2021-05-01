11 killed after extreme weather hits east China

Nanjing, May 1 (IANS) Eleven people were killed and dozens injured after strong gales struck east China's Jiangsu Province, the provincial authorities said on Saturday.

Gales and hail swept parts of Jiangsu on Friday night, including Nantong, Huai'an, Yancheng, Taizhou and Suqian.

The disaster has left 11 people dead, 66 injured and 3,050 evacuated, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Emergency Management Department.