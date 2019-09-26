11 killed as heavy rain lash Pune

According to the State and District Disaster Controls, at least five persons were washed away in flood waters in Shivapur.

A wall crashed in Arnyshwar Complex killing six more, while some others were feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams are engaged in the relief and extrication of those believed buried under the rubble.

Since last night, Pune City and district has been lashed by over 16 cm of rain, with forecast of more rain in the next 24 hours.

In view of rising water levels, flooding in many areas, Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a precaution holiday for Thursday in the Pune city and neighbouring areas of Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli.

Teams of the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Brigade and other agencies are engaged in shifting people to safer locations as various big and small rivers, dams and reservoirs have started overflowing or excess water was being discharged.